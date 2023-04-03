Eastern Carolina city hosts early Easter egg hunt event at park

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Here in the east, people gathered at a park for an early Easter egg hunt.

Eggs were spread out, and the Easter bunny was ready for pictures Sunday at River Park North.

“I’m so excited ‘cause this is like my second Eater egg hunt because we did it before,” said attendee Bellamie Moore.

The Egg Rush event has been held on and off for a few years, according to the Recreation and Parks Special Events Manager Megan Howard. Who said that they wanted to give families the chance to enjoy the park while also celebrating Easter.

“They can get a nice picture with the Easter bunny and get that easter tradition of doing an egg hunt, getting a little bit of candy, getting outside on a nice day. So the feedback has been really positive from the community,” said Howard.

While one parent says it is a little early for Easter, her son is still very excited because it gives him a chance to celebrate twice.

“It’s a beautiful day out here in Greenville. Easter’s next week, but he’s super excited about Easter, so they’re being an early event we can do. We can do something here and do something for Easter at our house, and there are a lot of kids out here for him to play with.” said parent Dallas Gates.

Sunday’s event included a take-home picture with the Easter bunny, a treat bag for only five dollars per child, and a free 30-minute paddle boat ride at River Park North.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.