Deputies say convicted felon found with stolen gun & drugs

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say a convicted felon was found this weekend with a stolen gun and drugs.

Demetrius Barrett has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by felon, carrying a concealed gun, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, maintain a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and violation of release order from a February arrest.

Late Sunday morning, deputies assisted a state trooper who had pulled over a vehicle on Highway 43 North.

A search found a stolen handgun from Kinston, as well as some marijuana.

Deputies say the vehicle was being driven by an underage teen, while Barrett was a passenger.

The 19-year-old was taken to jail where he posted an $87,500 secured bond.

