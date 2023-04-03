Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Deputies say convicted felon found with stolen gun & drugs

Demetrius Barrett
Demetrius Barrett(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say a convicted felon was found this weekend with a stolen gun and drugs.

Demetrius Barrett has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by felon, carrying a concealed gun, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, maintain a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and violation of release order from a February arrest.

Late Sunday morning, deputies assisted a state trooper who had pulled over a vehicle on Highway 43 North.

A search found a stolen handgun from Kinston, as well as some marijuana.

Deputies say the vehicle was being driven by an underage teen, while Barrett was a passenger.

The 19-year-old was taken to jail where he posted an $87,500 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says
Despite substantial wind gusts across the fire area Saturday, the Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell...
Last Resort fire now at 5,280 acres and 56% containment
Kentaveious Condery, 19
Farmville man arrested after Greene County home shooting
UPDATE: situation involving man barricaded in Havelock home resolved peacefully

Latest News

Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Quiet, warm start to the week
Christina Koch: Her lifelong dream of going to space began along the NC coast
Astronaut who grew up in Jacksonville named to next moon mission
Deputy Tony Ebron
Northampton County deputy dies suddenly
Pamlico County Sheriff's Office looking for this man.
Pamlico County deputies asking for the public’s help