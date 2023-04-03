Astronaut who grew up in Jacksonville named to next moon mission

HOUSTON, TEXAS (WITN/AP) - A woman who grew up in Jacksonville and a graduate of NC State will become the first woman member of a mission to the moon.

NASA this morning announced crewmembers for its Artemis II mission.

Christina Koch is one of four astronauts named for the 2025 mission that will fly around the moon. She attended White Oak High School, and then North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics before heading to NC State.

Others named are Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen, a Canadian.

Koch holds the world record for the longest spaceflight by a woman

They will not land or even go into lunar orbit. Rather, they will fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth. The 10-day mission will be a prelude to a lunar landing a year later.

This is the first moon crew to include a woman and someone not from the U.S. - and the first crew in NASA’s new moon program named Artemis. Late last year, an empty Orion capsule flew to the moon and back in a long-awaited dress rehearsal.

During Apollo, NASA sent 24 astronauts to the moon from 1968 through 1972. Twelve of them landed. All were military-trained test pilots except for Apollo 17′s Harrison Schmitt, a geologist who closed out that moonlanding era alongside the late Gene Cernan.

Provided this next 10-day moonshot goes well, NASA aims to land two astronauts on the moon by 2025 or so.

NASA picked from 41 active astronauts for its first Artemis crew. Canada had four candidates.

