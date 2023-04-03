Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Astronaut who grew up in Jacksonville named to next moon mission

Christina Koch: Her lifelong dream of going to space began along the NC coast
Christina Koch: Her lifelong dream of going to space began along the NC coast
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, TEXAS (WITN/AP) - A woman who grew up in Jacksonville and a graduate of NC State will become the first woman member of a mission to the moon.

NASA this morning announced crewmembers for its Artemis II mission.

Christina Koch is one of four astronauts named for the 2025 mission that will fly around the moon. She attended White Oak High School, and then North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics before heading to NC State.

Others named are Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen, a Canadian.

Koch holds the world record for the longest spaceflight by a woman

They will not land or even go into lunar orbit. Rather, they will fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth. The 10-day mission will be a prelude to a lunar landing a year later.

This is the first moon crew to include a woman and someone not from the U.S. - and the first crew in NASA’s new moon program named Artemis. Late last year, an empty Orion capsule flew to the moon and back in a long-awaited dress rehearsal.

During Apollo, NASA sent 24 astronauts to the moon from 1968 through 1972. Twelve of them landed. All were military-trained test pilots except for Apollo 17′s Harrison Schmitt, a geologist who closed out that moonlanding era alongside the late Gene Cernan.

Provided this next 10-day moonshot goes well, NASA aims to land two astronauts on the moon by 2025 or so.

NASA picked from 41 active astronauts for its first Artemis crew. Canada had four candidates.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says
Despite substantial wind gusts across the fire area Saturday, the Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell...
Last Resort fire now at 5,280 acres and 56% containment
Kentaveious Condery, 19
Farmville man arrested after Greene County home shooting
UPDATE: situation involving man barricaded in Havelock home resolved peacefully

Latest News

Deputy Tony Ebron
Northampton County deputy dies suddenly
Pamlico County Sheriff's Office looking for this man.
Pamlico County deputies asking for the public’s help
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Quiet, warm start to the week
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Eastern Carolina nonprofit celebrates Week of the Young Child