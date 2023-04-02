Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: It’s a breezy & super sunny Sunday!

Clouds will move in overnight and return for the start of the work week
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC is seeing a super sunny Sunday with breezy winds and a high of 65F. It’s surely your ticket to enjoy the last day of the weekend!

The clear skies will stick around throughout the day and into the evening, but clouds will return for the start of your work. We’ll also see a heat-up starting on Monday in the 70s then Tuesday kicks off a few days in the 80s. Then this coming week has the potential to end with rain, thunder and lightening.

Sunday Night

Increasing clouds throughout the overnight with a low of 48F.

Monday

ENC will wake-up to clouds then rain moves into the area in the PM. High of 70F.

Tuesday

Rain will continue, but we’ll see a slight heat-up with a high of 82F.

