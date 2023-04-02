Police, deputies dealing with man barricaded in Havelock home

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police and deputies are working to resolve a situation with a man who barricaded himself in a home.

Havelock police said that officers and deputies are at a home on the 100 block of South Forest Drive regarding an armed and suicidal man. We’re told that police are trying to talk to the man by phone.

Officers said that the man is alone and that nearby residents have been asked to leave their homes voluntarily.

Police said they’ve blocked off the street.

