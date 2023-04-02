Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Police, deputies dealing with man barricaded in Havelock home

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police and deputies are working to resolve a situation with a man who barricaded himself in a home.

Havelock police said that officers and deputies are at a home on the 100 block of South Forest Drive regarding an armed and suicidal man. We’re told that police are trying to talk to the man by phone.

Officers said that the man is alone and that nearby residents have been asked to leave their homes voluntarily.

Police said they’ve blocked off the street.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith McDougald
Convicted felon found sitting in car on Nash County interstate on-ramp
The fire grew to 5,384 acres on Tuesday.
TYRRELL COUNTY: Forest Service charges landowner where fire began
Wanda Dail, store manager stealing from Second Chances Thrift Shop in Kinston.
Manager charged with embezzling thousands from animal shelter thrift shop
Kentaveious Condery, 19
Farmville man arrested after Greene County home shooting
Caleb Gore
West Carteret H.S. grad killed in Kentucky Black Hawk crash, remembered as a hero

Latest News

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: It’s a breezy & super sunny Sunday!
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: It’s a breezy & super sunny Sunday!
Despite substantial wind gusts across the fire area Saturday, the Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell...
Last Resort fire now at 5,280 acres and 56% containment
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: It’s a breezy & super sunny Sunday!