Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people were killed and another three wounded in a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to police.

One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 p.m. at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in the city’s southwest, Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said Sunday. The three individuals who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Authorities did not immediately identify those were were killed or wounded.

Cooper said investigators did not yet have any information on a suspect or what prompted the shooting.

“It’s too early,” he said. “As of now, we don’t have anything.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith McDougald
Convicted felon found sitting in car on Nash County interstate on-ramp
The fire grew to 5,384 acres on Tuesday.
TYRRELL COUNTY: Forest Service charges landowner where fire began
Wanda Dail, store manager stealing from Second Chances Thrift Shop in Kinston.
Manager charged with embezzling thousands from animal shelter thrift shop
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Strong gusty winds this evening, an isolated shower or two is possible along the coast
Sabrina Blount
Beaufort County woman charged with cruelty to animals

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
Broad swaths of US reel from tornadoes that killed 29
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans
Despite substantial wind gusts across the fire area Saturday, the Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell...
Last Resort fire now at 5,280 acres and 56% containment
Magic was more powerful than guns, as the "D&D" movie easily beat "John Wick: Chapter 4" this...
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ opens with $38.5M, takes down John Wick