Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: It’s a breezy & super sunny Sunday!
Clouds will move in overnight and return for the start of the work week
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC is seeing a super sunny Sunday with breezy winds and a high of 65F. It’s surely your ticket to enjoy the last day of the weekend!
The clear skies will stick around throughout the day and into the evening, but clouds will return for the start of your work. We’ll also see a heat-up starting on Monday in the 70s then Tuesday kicks off a few days in the 80s. Then this coming week has the potential to end with rain, thunder and lightening.
Sunday Night
Increasing clouds throughout the overnight with a low of 48F.
Monday
ENC will wake-up to clouds then rain moves into the area in the PM. High of 70F.
Tuesday
Rain will continue, but we’ll see a slight heat-up with a high of 82F.
