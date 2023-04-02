Last Resort fire now at 5,280 acres and 56% containment

TYRRELL, N.C. (WITN) - Crews here in the East have been working nonstop to contain a forest fire that has been burning since March 24th.

The North Carolina Forest Service says that despite strong winds across the area on Saturday, the fire is 5,280 acres and now 56% contained.

Firefighting personnel have set pump sites at Phelps Lake and a freshwater canal alongside Seagoing Road.

Officials say water is flowing from Phelps Lake and should begin covering the fire area by the end of the day Monday. Water will be used to soak the area over the next several days.

The N.C. Forest Service says water handling operations are crucial for pumping water and moving it to the fire area to minimize loss of organic soil, reduce smoke impacts and prevent reburn.

Operational resources working the fire include 79 personnel from the N.C. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Officials say there are no injuries and no structures threatened at this time and that the cause of the fire was determined to be a debris burn on private land that escaped containment.

The North Carolina Forest Service says a temporary flight restriction remains in effect for the Last Resort Fire which restricts all civilian aircraft, manned and unmanned, within 5 miles of the fire and will remain in place until aviation support is no longer needed.

A community meeting will be held at Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m. where representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the N.C. Forest Service will address the plan for moving water to the fire area and answer questions.

