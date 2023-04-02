Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU hosts robotics state championship for the first time

ECU hosts robotics state championship for the first time
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time ever, East Carolina University hosted the North Carolina FIRST Robotics Competition State Championship.

40 teams, 1,300 high schoolers, all gathered at the minges coliseum to compete head-to-head.

“We have six weeks to kinda figure out how we wanna do that, so about every night for six weeks, the teams meet down at the shop just right around the corner, and everybody comes out and does their part,” Pitt Pirates Coach Wyatt Tripp said.

The Pitt Pirates coach said that every student has worked hard to reach the state level, but they have much higher goals.

“That’s the limit goal right there if we can make it to worlds and compete on the world’s level,” said Tripp.

While some think robotics is only stem-related, a senior who started with robotics in elementary school said there is a spot for everybody.

“It’s a lot of fun, and it’s more than just the robot we have. Although were panned as it being a robotics thing, we have people behind the scenes that help with everything, and they also play a big part,” said Rachel Stokes a Slices team member.

The competition will be held Saturday and Sunday, where the winners will be announced, to find out who will go on to compete at the FIRST World’s Competition.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith McDougald
Convicted felon found sitting in car on Nash County interstate on-ramp
Wanda Dail, store manager stealing from Second Chances Thrift Shop in Kinston.
Manager charged with embezzling thousands from animal shelter thrift shop
The fire grew to 5,384 acres on Tuesday.
TYRRELL COUNTY: Forest Service charges landowner where fire began
Authorities say firefighters were called around 11:30 p.m. to the home on Preachers Court which...
Neighbor says man killed, woman rescued in Washington County fire
First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day: Tracking High Winds and a Few Storms Saturday

Latest News

ECU hosts robotics state championship for the first time
ECU hosts robotics state championship for the first time
Kentaveious Condery, 19
Farmville man arrested after Greene County home shooting
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Strong winds this evening, isolated showers possible along the...
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Strong winds this evening, isolated showers possible along the coast
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Strong gusty winds this evening, an isolated shower or two is possible along the coast