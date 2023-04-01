Zach’s First Alert Forecast: High Winds and Low Storm Risk for Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A windy Friday will become an even windier Saturday. Gusts won’t increase much overnight. Temperatures stay in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. You might even run into a shower or two through sunrise.

Saturday, it won’t take long for gusts to increase to 40 mph and increase to 50 mph after 9 AM. These won’t be associated with rain or storms. Winds won’t start to die down until late Saturday. We’re also watching for the chance of strong to severe storms from noon to 7 PM on Saturday. Main risk will be hail and even stronger wind gusts than what we will already have. Storms will still be on the opposite side of the state as we start the day. That’ll give the air time to become unstable if clouds and earlier showers stay away. It’s still a low chance and you have a better chance of seeing rain/thunder versus severe wind or hail, but a threat that needs to be watched. Storms would leave by the evening ends. The fast nature of the storms will limit rain totals to around 0.25″ for those who do catch a storm.

Cooler air comes in for Sunday with sunny skies. We’ll quickly warm back up into the 70s and 80s early next week. More rain chances arrive by the end of the week.

