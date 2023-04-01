One person injured in Greene County fire

GREENE COUNTY N.C. (WITN) -One person was injured and taken to the hospital Friday night following a fire that destroyed a house in Arba, Greene County.

Greene County Volunteer Fire Department Captain Hunter Barrow says the fire happened around 9:00 p.m. at 304 Pine Cone Street.

He says the person injured was the only one in the home at the time. He says the person suffered burns but it’s unknown how serious the injuries are.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

