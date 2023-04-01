Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Saturday with strong winds & rainstorms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Storms continue to move across North Carolina expecting to impact ENC by Saturday afternoon.

But it’ll be a quick rainfall, coming in then heading out a little past 7 p.m. paving the way for sunshine on your Sunday and Monday.

Even though the system will have moved out of our area, breezy winds will stick around through your Monday night.

Wind Advisory is currently in effect for our coastal areas through Saturday evening as SW winds will get up to 35-mph and gusts to 50-mphs.

Saturday Night

Clouds clear in the overnight with low of 48F.

Sunday

Lots of sunshine but fairly breezy with high of 64F.

Monday

Chance for some scattered showers along the coast. Mostly sunny with high of 70F.

