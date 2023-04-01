First Alert Weather Day: Expect strong winds with few showers for Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s a “First Alert Weather Day” for your Saturday, but it’s not because of the potential rainfall. Instead, it’s because of the strong winds that ENC will experience.

Come Saturday afternoon much of the area will have wind gusts ranging from 30-50 mph with the chance of fallen tree limbs or possible power outages.

Clouds will build through the late morning and winds continue to pick-up ahead of the storm. ENC is not expected to officially see rainfall until about noon, but the low-pressure system should move out fairly quickly with much of the showers moved out by about 7 p.m. Few clouds will remain with all clearing through the overnight paving the way for sunshine on your Monday and Monday.

But in the meantime, in terms of the strong winds please be advised that it’s recommended that if you have anything that can potentially be blown that you either tie the items down or bring them in until the winds subside. Also, bring any pets or livestock inside if possible.

There is a Wind Advisory for our coastal communities through Saturday evening at 8 p.m. as possible scattered showers along with the slight chance for thunderstorms can bring a threat for wind damage.

First Alert Weather Day for High Winds (WITN)

