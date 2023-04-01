Farmville man arrested after Greene County home shooting

MAURY, N.C. (WITN) - A man here in the East is behind bars after a shooting earlier this week in Greene County.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says that they went to a house on Maury Ball Park Street on Tuesday after it was shot at with multiple people inside.

Deputies identified 19-year-old Kentaveious Condery, 19 as the suspected shooter and arrested him Saturday.

Officials say that Condery was charged with felony discharging of a weapon into occupied property and is currently in the Greene County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says that no one was injured during the shooting.

