Beaufort County woman charged with cruelty to animals

Sabrina Blount
Sabrina Blount(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) -The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a Chocowinity woman is charged with five counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals after discovering what they say were dogs in the yard that appeared to be deceased.

Sabrina Blount, 34, of Taylor Road, turned herself in and was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

The sheriff’s office originally went to the house following a request for a welfare check on children living at a residence. The children were found to be safe.

Beaufort County Animal Control assisted with transporting and housing six dogs seized from the residence.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

