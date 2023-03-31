Advertise With Us
TYRRELL COUNTY: Forest Service charges landowner where fire began

The fire grew to 5,384 acres on Tuesday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State forestry officials now say the landowner where that huge fire began in Tyrrell County has been charged.

The Last Resort Fire has consumed 5,293 acres and remains only 48% contained.

The fire began as a debris burn on private property last Friday evening. The North Carolina Forest Service said the fire jumped containment lines and onto U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services property later that evening.

The landowner was charged with willfully or negligently setting fire to wood and fields. The Forest Service is refusing to release the name of the person charged even though that is public record under state law.

The violation carries up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

No one has been injured in the fire.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

