Teen charged with threatening mass violence at Rocky Mount Prep

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they’ve charged a 13-year-old with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property involving Rocky Mount Prep.

Rocky Mount Prep officials said, “We appreciate and commend the scholars that came forward with information that allowed us to act quickly, and we are extremely grateful to the Rocky Mount Police Department for their support.”

On Wednesday night, police were made aware of a potential threat at the school and say they provided a strong presence at the school and at bus stops Thursday.

The name of the person charged is not being released due to the individual’s age.

