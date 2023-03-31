Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Police find missing 4-year-old boy and his dog

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township. (Source: New Jersey State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CNN) – A dramatic rescue of a 4-year-old boy in New Jersey was caught on camera.

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township.

The 4-year-old boy and his black lab had wandered away from their house and were missing for more than an hour.

While searching the woods, Trooper Ian Emmi and the child’s mother finally heard the boy off in the distance.

He was found about half a mile from his house, officials said. You can hear him tell the trooper through tears, “I lost my shoe.”

Thankfully, the terrified child was found safe and in good health with his dog by his side.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Dail, store manager stealing from Second Chances Thrift Shop in Kinston.
Manager charged with embezzling thousands from animal shelter thrift shop
Keith McDougald
Convicted felon found sitting in car on Nash County interstate on-ramp
First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day: Tracking Saturday storm risk
Rayon Artis
Greenville tow truck driver charged in deadly hit & run crash
Frederick Stone, Sherka Best
Owner, employee of New Bern game room charged after gambling raid

Latest News

Hundreds of people gather on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, on Friday March...
Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash
FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin...
Alec Baldwin codefendant gets 6 months probation on ‘Rust’ weapons charge
Caleb Gore
West Carteret H.S. grad killed in Kentucky Black Hawk crash
Marine Maj. Joshua Mast and his wife, Stephanie, arrive at the circuit court, Thursday, March...
US Marine’s adoption of Afghan war orphan voided