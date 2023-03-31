People from different cultures gather for annual Pactolus Global Festival

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Some believe the Pactolus Global Festival may be one of the most fascinating events to take place in the east.

Teachers and students at Pactolus Global School could be seen performing various cultural dances Thursday afternoon as each class represented different countries. The students also played international music for their families and friends.

People had the chance to participate in interactive activities throughout the festival, which featured foods and drinks from a little bit of every culture.

The majority of the teachers at Pactolus Global School are international, which is why they believe it’s vital to share their backgrounds with the students.

Barbara Valenzuela is one of those teachers and she says hopefully lessons learned from her upbringing in Chile can help Pactolus students.

“We see our students every day, but not with the whole school community,” Valenzuela said. “Being able to share this experience and everything we have from our country with families is a very special occasion.”

Pactolus eighth grade teacher Blair Driver believes branching out will take the students far in life.

“It’s an immersion into the many cultures that our earth and world has to offer,” Driver said. “It helps our students become better minded global thinkers so they can think outside of Eastern Carolina.”

Pactolus teachers say they look forward to the continued growth of the festival as more people immerse themselves.

