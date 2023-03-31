Advertise With Us
One person found dead after overnight fire outside of Plymouth

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say one person was found dead after a fire Thursday night.

According to the Washington County manager, a house fire erupted at a home at 138 Preachers Court around 11:30 p.m.

WITN is told one person was found dead inside the home after the fire was put out.

According to Washington County Emergency Management Coordinator Lance Swindell, two people were at the home. He says eight fire departments were called in to extinguish the house fire.

Washington County deputies and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

