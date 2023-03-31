Morehead City man arrested on multiple child porn charges.
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Morehead City man is facing multiple counts of child pornography.
Peyton Ashton is charged with two counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of felony secret peeping.
Carteret County deputies say the charges include the possession and distribution of child pornography.
The 19-year-old Ashton was arrested Thursday by deputies and Morehead City police.
They said during the arrest equipment used for the crimes was seized.
Ashton was jailed on a $75,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.