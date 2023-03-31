Advertise With Us
Morehead City man arrested on multiple child porn charges.

Peyton Ashton
Peyton Ashton(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Morehead City man is facing multiple counts of child pornography.

Peyton Ashton is charged with two counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of felony secret peeping.

Carteret County deputies say the charges include the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The 19-year-old Ashton was arrested Thursday by deputies and Morehead City police.

They said during the arrest equipment used for the crimes was seized.

Ashton was jailed on a $75,000 secured bond.

