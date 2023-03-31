Advertise With Us
Lenoir County Public Schools hosts Careers on Wheels

Lenoir County Public Schools Careers on Wheels
Lenoir County Public Schools Careers on Wheels(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Some young students in the east had a chance Thursday to learn about potential careers they may be interested in one day.

The event at the Lenior County Fairgrounds was called Careers on Wheels. It’s intended to teach fourth and seventh graders in Lenior County about different careers and career paths they may follow.

The program allowed students to get up close to and inside large trucks, tractors, large equipment, police vehicles, and fire-rescue vehicles.

Stacy Cauley, Director of Elementary Education says, “We hold this event so our students can be exposed to real-world experiences with our community members so it will spark their interest in opportunities out there for them.”

This year was the second year of the event and organizers say they will continue it in the future.

