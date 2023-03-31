Kinston man arrested for multiple child sex crimes

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is facing multiple counts of sex activity with underage children.

Lenoir County deputies have charged William Rhue with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, sexual activity by a substitute parent, first degree statutory sex offense, and sexual battery.

Deputies say earlier this month they got a report of Rhue having sexual activity with children.

Last Friday he was arrested by deputies.

The 44-year-old man is being held in the Lenoir County jail under no bond.

