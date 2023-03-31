Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Kinston man arrested for multiple child sex crimes

William Rhue
William Rhue(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is facing multiple counts of sex activity with underage children.

Lenoir County deputies have charged William Rhue with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, sexual activity by a substitute parent, first degree statutory sex offense, and sexual battery.

Deputies say earlier this month they got a report of Rhue having sexual activity with children.

Last Friday he was arrested by deputies.

The 44-year-old man is being held in the Lenoir County jail under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Dail, store manager stealing from Second Chances Thrift Shop in Kinston.
Manager charged with embezzling thousands from animal shelter thrift shop
Keith McDougald
Convicted felon found sitting in car on Nash County interstate on-ramp
First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day: Tracking Saturday storm risk
Rayon Artis
Greenville tow truck driver charged in deadly hit & run crash
Frederick Stone, Sherka Best
Owner, employee of New Bern game room charged after gambling raid

Latest News

Caleb Gore
West Carteret H.S. grad killed in Kentucky Black Hawk crash
The fire grew to 5,384 acres on Tuesday.
TYRRELL COUNTY: Forest Service charges landowner where fire began
Peyton Ashton
Morehead City man arrested on multiple child porn charges.
Demonstrators unveil a banner outside Manhattan's district attorney office, supporting a grand...
Donald Trump has been indicted. Here’s what happens next.