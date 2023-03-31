Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Greenville resident named second runner-up in singing contest

Greenville resident among top singing contest winners
Greenville resident among top singing contest winners(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Trenice Atkinson stopped by ENC at Three on Friday to tell us about her win in the NC Ag Star competition.

Atkinson tied for second place among 15 other candidates on March 4 in Raleigh in the Kerr Scott Building on the State Fairgrounds.

Leading up to the finale, semi-final tryouts were held in Fletcher, Greensboro, Mount Olive and Martin County, with 15 finalists ages 13 to 22 selected.

Although Atkinson says her passion is singing R&B music, she also hopes to one day sing a duet with country singer Chris Stapleton.

Trenice Atkinson wins second runner-up
Trenice Atkinson wins second runner-up(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Dail, store manager stealing from Second Chances Thrift Shop in Kinston.
Manager charged with embezzling thousands from animal shelter thrift shop
Keith McDougald
Convicted felon found sitting in car on Nash County interstate on-ramp
First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day: Tracking Saturday storm risk
Rayon Artis
Greenville tow truck driver charged in deadly hit & run crash
Frederick Stone, Sherka Best
Owner, employee of New Bern game room charged after gambling raid

Latest News

Caleb Gore
West Carteret H.S. grad killed in Kentucky Black Hawk crash
The fire grew to 5,384 acres on Tuesday.
TYRRELL COUNTY: Forest Service charges landowner where fire began
William Rhue
Kinston man arrested for multiple child sex crimes
Peyton Ashton
Morehead City man arrested on multiple child porn charges.