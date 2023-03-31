Greenville resident named second runner-up in singing contest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Trenice Atkinson stopped by ENC at Three on Friday to tell us about her win in the NC Ag Star competition.

Atkinson tied for second place among 15 other candidates on March 4 in Raleigh in the Kerr Scott Building on the State Fairgrounds.

Leading up to the finale, semi-final tryouts were held in Fletcher, Greensboro, Mount Olive and Martin County, with 15 finalists ages 13 to 22 selected.

Although Atkinson says her passion is singing R&B music, she also hopes to one day sing a duet with country singer Chris Stapleton.

Trenice Atkinson wins second runner-up (WITN)

