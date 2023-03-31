Advertise With Us
Greenville names Guy Smith Stadium field for Rose head baseball coach Ronald Vincent, Rampants roll past Jacksonville

#3 J.H. Rose 17, Jacksonville 2
Ronald Vincent Field Ceremony
Ronald Vincent Field Ceremony(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Guy Smith Stadium, the home of J.H. Rose baseball saw the City of Greenville name its field for longtime Rampants head coach Ronald Vincent Thursday night. The hall of fame coach recognized with a ceremony before their game.

“This field will forever be known as the Ronald “RV” Vincent baseball field.”

“Really you know Guy Smith Stadium, and now they named the field after me, it is hard to understand. It’s hard to figure out what an honor that is to be out here,” says J.H. Rose head baseball coach Ronald Vincent, “So many people come through here. So many people played here. Hope we can keep doing it for the next 50 years.”

The 3rd ranked Rampants beat Jacksonville 17-2 in the game. They are 12-1 this season and 4-0 in conference games.

