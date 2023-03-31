Graham A. Barden elementary students learn about future careers

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Elementary school students in the east got the opportunity to learn about jobs for them to consider in the future.

Career day at Graham A. Barden Elementary School in Havelock saw professionals from the Marine Corps, emergency responders, banks, and even WITN show up to teach students about their jobs.

WITN News Director Clayton Bauman met with students and counted plenty of aspiring veterinarians, nurses, doctors, and Marines but thinks that he fostered a little interest in the minds of the students to consider being a future reporter or meteorologist.

One student, Addy, shared how the news helped her family out during a storm.

“The news told my mother that there was a huge storm coming by and a tornado and if my mom didn’t watch the news I don’t think I would be here because the news told my mother that there was a tornado,” Addy said. “We were able to get in a safe place in a brick house. And we slept through the storm -- but the next morning we realized there was a tree that fell through our house so if we were still inside of our house we would have been demolished with it.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.