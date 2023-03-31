Fur Baby Friday: Meet Alaska

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you have been wanting to add a four-legged friend to your family, look no further.

Alaska is 3-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

She came to the Humane Society as an owner surrender along with her mom.

Volunteer Morgan May visited us on ENC at Three today and said Alaska is great with dogs and other cats.

Learn more about all the available sweethearts on the humane society’s website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.