Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Alaska

Fur Baby Friday featuring Alaska
Fur Baby Friday featuring Alaska(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you have been wanting to add a four-legged friend to your family, look no further.

Alaska is 3-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

She came to the Humane Society as an owner surrender along with her mom.

Volunteer Morgan May visited us on ENC at Three today and said Alaska is great with dogs and other cats.

Learn more about all the available sweethearts on the humane society’s website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Dail, store manager stealing from Second Chances Thrift Shop in Kinston.
Manager charged with embezzling thousands from animal shelter thrift shop
Keith McDougald
Convicted felon found sitting in car on Nash County interstate on-ramp
First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day: Tracking Saturday storm risk
Rayon Artis
Greenville tow truck driver charged in deadly hit & run crash
Frederick Stone, Sherka Best
Owner, employee of New Bern game room charged after gambling raid

Latest News

The fire grew to 5,384 acres on Tuesday.
TYRRELL COUNTY: Forest Service charges landowner where fire began
Peyton Ashton
Morehead City man arrested on multiple child porn charges.
Demonstrators unveil a banner outside Manhattan's district attorney office, supporting a grand...
Donald Trump has been indicted. Here’s what happens next.
Authorities say firefighters were called around 11:30 p.m. to the home on Preachers Court which...
Neighbor says man killed, woman rescued in Washington County fire