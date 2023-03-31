Experts in the East breakdown impacts of former President Donald Trump’s indictment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in history, a former US President is facing criminal charges. Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in Tuesday after he was indicted following an investigation into a hush money payment scheme.

He’s facing charges related to business fraud. This is for his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme involving adult film star, Stormy Daniels.

“I’m a little surprised it came when it did. This one dropped on us yesterday, late afternoon. Surprised people that it came when it did,” ECU Political Science Professor, Brad Lockerbie says.

Former President Donald Trump’s indictment by a New York Grand Jury leaves people wondering how the criminal case will unfold.

“I wasn’t really surprised to be honest. I feel like he’s been doing stuff in general for a really long time,” said ECU Student, Fatima Ann.

The former president could face more than 30 counts related to business fraud in the indictment.

Lockerbie says, “I have no idea if they’re breaking it down into tiny, component parts and are making it sound bigger or if there are 30 big separate issues that they’ve indicted him on. We’ll find out hopefully soon when the indictment gets released.”

While the future of Trump’s 2024 campaign remains up in the air, Lockerbie says the outcome of the indictment could be two-fold.

“It could embolden his supporters to basically see him as a victim and it will encourage those opposed to him in terms of running for renomination, basically give them the attitude of ‘yet another thing happens, do we really need this’ because someone running for president is indicted would be a wee bit unusual, would be hard to do the campaign but it could be done. People have run for president from prison.”

According to other news outlets, Trump is expected to plead not guilty and called the indictment “political persecution and election interference at the highest-level.”

The former president will have to go through the same process any other defendant goes through when a charge has been brought against them.

