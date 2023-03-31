Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU track and field to host home meet Friday and Saturday

Meet begins with long throws on Friday
ECU track and field preps for home meet
ECU track and field preps for home meet(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU track and field will hold its outdoor meet on Friday and Saturday. The 9th annual Bill Carson Invitational gets going with throwing events Friday starting at 10 AM. It’s a full day of events starting at 8 AM on Saturday. The meet is free to the public if you want to go see the Pirates compete. Head coach Curt Kraft shared about some of his top athletes you might want to check out.

“On the male side of it we have a guy named Royal Burris that’s doing a tremendous job. He’s a sprinter out of Charlotte. We have another local guy Jared Harrell out of the Raleigh area. Long jumps and triple jumps and was the American freshman of the year at the indoor season,” says coach Kraft, “On the women’s side, we have a great lady sprinter named Melicia Mouzzon who is doing a great job for us and we had a transfer from North Carolina A & T. A hammer thrower by the name of Jasmine Jenkins.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Tammy Delsanto
DEPUTIES: Convicted felon pawned four guns in Greenville
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Windsor
Mother speaks out after police officer shoots daughter in the stomach
Wanda Dail, store manager stealing from Second Chances Thrift Shop in Kinston.
Manager charged with embezzling thousands from animal shelter thrift shop
Bill aimed at repealing pistol purchase permit also hopes to expand rights to carry guns in...
Lawmakers override veto, scrap state’s pistol permits

Latest News

Ronald Vincent Field Ceremony
Greenville names Guy Smith Stadium field for Rose head baseball coach Ronald Vincent, Rampants roll past Jacksonville
ECU Softball vs. Ohio State
ECU softball wins at UNC for first time since 2008
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
Alec Burleson ECU Baseball player makes pro debut
Former ECU star Burleson makes St. Louis Cardinals opening day roster