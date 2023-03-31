ECU track and field to host home meet Friday and Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU track and field will hold its outdoor meet on Friday and Saturday. The 9th annual Bill Carson Invitational gets going with throwing events Friday starting at 10 AM. It’s a full day of events starting at 8 AM on Saturday. The meet is free to the public if you want to go see the Pirates compete. Head coach Curt Kraft shared about some of his top athletes you might want to check out.

“On the male side of it we have a guy named Royal Burris that’s doing a tremendous job. He’s a sprinter out of Charlotte. We have another local guy Jared Harrell out of the Raleigh area. Long jumps and triple jumps and was the American freshman of the year at the indoor season,” says coach Kraft, “On the women’s side, we have a great lady sprinter named Melicia Mouzzon who is doing a great job for us and we had a transfer from North Carolina A & T. A hammer thrower by the name of Jasmine Jenkins.”

