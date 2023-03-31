ECU softball wins at UNC for first time since 2008

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A huge road victory for ECU softball on Wednesday night as they beat North Carolina 8-4 in Chapel Hill. It’s the first time the Pirates have won at the Tar Heels since 2008.

ECU got a huge three-run homer in the 5th from D.H. Conley graduate Anna Sawyer to go up 6-1. The first of her college career. Pirates went on to win from there to improve to 22 and 12 this season.

The Pirates host Central Florida for three games this weekend starting Friday night.

