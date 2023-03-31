Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU softball wins at UNC for first time since 2008

D.H. Conley grad Sawyer hits first collegiate home run
ECU Softball vs. Ohio State
ECU Softball vs. Ohio State
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A huge road victory for ECU softball on Wednesday night as they beat North Carolina 8-4 in Chapel Hill. It’s the first time the Pirates have won at the Tar Heels since 2008.

ECU got a huge three-run homer in the 5th from D.H. Conley graduate Anna Sawyer to go up 6-1. The first of her college career. Pirates went on to win from there to improve to 22 and 12 this season.

The Pirates host Central Florida for three games this weekend starting Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Tammy Delsanto
DEPUTIES: Convicted felon pawned four guns in Greenville
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Windsor
Mother speaks out after police officer shoots daughter in the stomach
Wanda Dail, store manager stealing from Second Chances Thrift Shop in Kinston.
Manager charged with embezzling thousands from animal shelter thrift shop
Bill aimed at repealing pistol purchase permit also hopes to expand rights to carry guns in...
Lawmakers override veto, scrap state’s pistol permits

Latest News

Ronald Vincent Field Ceremony
Greenville names Guy Smith Stadium field for Rose head baseball coach Ronald Vincent, Rampants roll past Jacksonville
ECU track and field preps for home meet
ECU track and field to host home meet Friday and Saturday
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
Alec Burleson ECU Baseball player makes pro debut
Former ECU star Burleson makes St. Louis Cardinals opening day roster