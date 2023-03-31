Advertise With Us
ECU Health to relax its mask policy in April

(ECU Health)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina hospital is implementing changes to its masking guidelines. Changes are effective on the first Monday of April.

ECU Health is making the use of masks optional at all ECU Health facilities, including physicians’ clinics, for healthy patients, visitors, and team members on April 3.

Patients can request their specific care team to wear a mask while providing direct care, and ECU Health is requiring those feeling sick or experiencing symptoms of an infectious virus to wear a mask. Symptoms listed by the hospital include fever, cough, and runny nose.

According to the press release, there is a lower risk of spreading illnesses due to the steady fall in positive cases and infectious virus hospitalizations from vaccines, boosters, and natural immunity in Eastern North Carolina as well as the state.

