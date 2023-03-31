Eastern Carolina marines and sailors partner with elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Here in the east, military service members are creating a partnership through an adoption program ceremony with an elementary school Friday.

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Marine Division will be joining students and faculty from Clyde Erwin Elementary Magnate School in Jacksonville for Adopt a School ceremony.

The arrangement will present opportunities for service members to interact with students through mentorship, participation in field events, and assistance with both athletics and academic events.

The ceremony takes place at Clyde Erwin Elementary Magnate School at 12:30 P.M.

