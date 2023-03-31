Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Eastern Carolina county house heating program deadline today

(WTVG)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The application deadline for an Eastern Carolina county program that helps families keep homes warm in the winter ends today.

Friday, March 31 is the last day to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) in Pitt County.

LIEAP provides a one-time vendor payment for eligible families who need assistance with home heating expenses.

Applications can be submitted at epass.nc.gov, or can be faxed to the Pitt County Human Services Center at 252-902-1868.

For more information on how to apply, call the Pitt County Human Services Center at 252-902-1352.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Dail, store manager stealing from Second Chances Thrift Shop in Kinston.
Manager charged with embezzling thousands from animal shelter thrift shop
Rayon Artis
Greenville tow truck driver charged in deadly hit & run crash
Keith McDougald
Convicted felon found sitting in car on Nash County interstate on-ramp
First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day: Saturday storms come with strong winds
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Windsor
Mother speaks out after police officer shoots daughter in the stomach

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Warm & breezy Friday; Storm risk coming Saturday
Eastern Carolina marines and sailors partner with elementary school
NCEL 03-30-2023
NCEL 03-30-2023
Large crowd packed Pactolus Global School for the annual Global Festival
People from different cultures gather for annual Pactolus Global Festival