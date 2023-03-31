Eastern Carolina county house heating program deadline today

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The application deadline for an Eastern Carolina county program that helps families keep homes warm in the winter ends today.

Friday, March 31 is the last day to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) in Pitt County.

LIEAP provides a one-time vendor payment for eligible families who need assistance with home heating expenses.

Applications can be submitted at epass.nc.gov, or can be faxed to the Pitt County Human Services Center at 252-902-1868.

For more information on how to apply, call the Pitt County Human Services Center at 252-902-1352.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.