Children’s Miracle Network radiothon continues Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Callers to the Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon helped raise $48,849 after the first day of the two-day event.

The 26th annual Music for Miracles radiothon is held at 107.9 WNCT’s radio station and also airs on all Inner Banks Media radio stations.

The radiothon raises money to benefit the programs and services of Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville which includes pediatric inpatient and outpatient visits from a 29 county region in eastern North Carolina.

The radiothon continues from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friday.

The first radiothon back in 1998 raised $5,400. The total over the years has now climbed to $3.7 million.

You can call in a pledge at 1-800-673-5437.

