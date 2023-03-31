Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Children’s Miracle Network radiothon continues Friday

Children's Miracle Network Radiothon
Children's Miracle Network Radiothon(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Callers to the Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon helped raise $48,849 after the first day of the two-day event.

The 26th annual Music for Miracles radiothon is held at 107.9 WNCT’s radio station and also airs on all Inner Banks Media radio stations.

The radiothon raises money to benefit the programs and services of Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville which includes pediatric inpatient and outpatient visits from a 29 county region in eastern North Carolina.

The radiothon continues from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friday.

The first radiothon back in 1998 raised $5,400. The total over the years has now climbed to $3.7 million.

You can call in a pledge at 1-800-673-5437.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Tammy Delsanto
DEPUTIES: Convicted felon pawned four guns in Greenville
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Windsor
Mother speaks out after police officer shoots daughter in the stomach
Wanda Dail, store manager stealing from Second Chances Thrift Shop in Kinston.
Manager charged with embezzling thousands from animal shelter thrift shop
Bill aimed at repealing pistol purchase permit also hopes to expand rights to carry guns in...
Lawmakers override veto, scrap state’s pistol permits

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides
Demonstrators unveil a banner outside Manhattan's district attorney office, supporting a grand...
Trump indictment: What will the arrest process look like?
Lenoir County Public Schools Careers on Wheels
Lenoir County Public Schools hosts Careers on Wheels
Lawmakers react to abortion ban bill