Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

106-year-old tattoo artist is Vogue’s oldest cover model

Also known as Maria Oggay, she’s been perfecting the art of hand dipping tattoos since she was...
Also known as Maria Oggay, she’s been perfecting the art of hand dipping tattoos since she was a teenager after being taught by her father.(Vogue via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Vogue Philippines has unveiled its latest cover star – Apo Whang-Od, a 106-year-old tattoo artist from the mountain village of Buscalan in the Kalinga province of the Philippines.

Also known as Maria Oggay, she’s been perfecting the art of hand dipping tattoos since she was a teenager after being taught by her father.

She’s considered the Philippines oldest mambabatok, or traditional Kalinga tattooist.

International visitors now make up most of her clientele.

Whang-Od said she’s training her grandnieces to keep the tradition alive.

The centenarian is the oldest person ever to appear on a Vogue cover.

Vogue Philippines said she represents what is beautiful about Filipino culture.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Dail, store manager stealing from Second Chances Thrift Shop in Kinston.
Manager charged with embezzling thousands from animal shelter thrift shop
Keith McDougald
Convicted felon found sitting in car on Nash County interstate on-ramp
First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day: Tracking Saturday storm risk
Rayon Artis
Greenville tow truck driver charged in deadly hit & run crash
Frederick Stone, Sherka Best
Owner, employee of New Bern game room charged after gambling raid

Latest News

FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin...
Alec Baldwin codefendant gets 6 months probation on ‘Rust’ weapons charge
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
FILE - Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's...
Vatican: Pope OK to leave hospital, has pizza, baptizes baby
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Biden’s strategy on Trump’s indictment: No comment
Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and...
Dangerous storms, tornadoes forecast for US Midwest, South