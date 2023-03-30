Advertise With Us
Warsaw police investigating alleged targeted shooting

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend at a gas station.

Warsaw Police Department is trying to find answers behind a shooting in the parking lot of T-Mart at 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

On March 26, officers were sent to the gas station at 204 West College Street after reports of shots being fired.

According to the police department, several bystanders were in the area, but no injuries were reported. However, WPD believes the shooting is a targeted attack.

The press release says about two hours after this shooting, more gunfire was heard by officers collecting evidence on West College Street. That gunfire happened across the street from Warsaw Elementary School.

This investigation is ongoing. The Warsaw Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, and others are assisting in the ongoing investigation. They ask the public to call 910-293-7816 if they have information.

