U.S. Senator Thom Tillis reacts to Trump indictment

(Associated Press)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHIGNTON, D.C. (WITN) - Lawmakers are reacting to word that former President Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

Senator Thom Tillis issued a statement:

“This indictment doesn’t pass the smell test. The Department of Justice already looked into the facts and decided there was no case to be made against President Trump. This is the same District Attorney who is notorious for letting violent criminals off the hook in Manhattan, but has been laser-focused on pursuing a politicized prosecution of a former president. Politics should never tip the scales of justice, and Congress has every right to investigate the conduct and decision-making of the Manhattan D.A.’s office.”

