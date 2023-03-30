Advertise With Us
Suspect in shooting at Rocky Mount apartments turns himself in

Tyrone Conyers
Tyrone Conyers(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say a suspect wanted in a weekend shooting at an apartment has turned himself in.

Police say 29-year-old Tyrone Conyers turned himself in to Halifax County authorities and is behind bars on a $75,000 bond.

He was wanted for a Saturday morning shooting at Creek Ridge Crossing apartments that injured 25-year-old Daquan Newell.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an altercation at a house party at the apartments.

