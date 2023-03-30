Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Store manager embezzles thousands from Kinston business

Wanda Dail, store manager stealing from Second Chances Thrift Shop in Kinston.
Wanda Dail, store manager stealing from Second Chances Thrift Shop in Kinston.(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department arrested a woman who stole thousands of dollars from a business.

The Kinston Police Department arrested the store manager of Second Chances Thrift Store for stealing over $4,000 from the business.

Dail was charged with embezzlement.

This case remains open and anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Tip Line at 252-939-4020.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Tammy Delsanto
DEPUTIES: Convicted felon pawned four guns in Greenville
Bill aimed at repealing pistol purchase permit also hopes to expand rights to carry guns in...
Lawmakers override veto, scrap state’s pistol permits
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Windsor
Mother speaks out after police officer shoots daughter in the stomach
Deonte Meadows
Man gets life without parole for 2016 Duplin County murder

Latest News

Keith McDougald
Convicted felon found sitting in car on Nash County interstate on-ramp
Kinston Police Department are asking the public to help find the missing 16-year-old.
Kinston police looking for missing teen
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny and mild Thursday; Warmer air coming
Warsaw police investigating alleged targeted shooting