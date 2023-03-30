Store manager embezzles thousands from Kinston business

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department arrested a woman who stole thousands of dollars from a business.

The Kinston Police Department arrested the store manager of Second Chances Thrift Store for stealing over $4,000 from the business.

Dail was charged with embezzlement.

This case remains open and anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Tip Line at 252-939-4020.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.