Store manager embezzles thousands from Kinston business
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department arrested a woman who stole thousands of dollars from a business.
The Kinston Police Department arrested the store manager of Second Chances Thrift Store for stealing over $4,000 from the business.
Dail was charged with embezzlement.
This case remains open and anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Tip Line at 252-939-4020.
