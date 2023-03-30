Recovery center in the east highlights active-duty military resources

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina concussion recovery center is hosting an open house in support of brain injury awareness month.

Intrepid Spirit Concussion Recovery Center is hosting an open house Thursday on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. The recovery center helps service members who have sustained brain injuries with integrated, holistic, and interdisciplinary care.

The open house will show the services Intrepid Spirit offers, while also highlighting other resources available to active-duty personnel and their families.

The Intrepid Spirit open house event is from 1-3 p.m.

