Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Powerball 3-29-23

Powerball Winning Numbers for 3-29-23 at 11pm
Powerball 03-29-2023
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Five people were shot at a party this weekend.
Five people shot during weekend party in Williamston
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Winner bought ticket at a gas station in Wallace.
Onslow County man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
Bill aimed at repealing pistol purchase permit also hopes to expand rights to carry guns in...
Lawmakers override veto, scrap state’s pistol permits

Latest News

Bill prohibiting abortion after conception filed in NC House
Powerball 03-29-2023
NCDHHS launches new behavioral health program for students
US 70 Construction
NCDOT warns of Highway 70 construction delays ahead of beach season