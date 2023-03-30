Owner, employee of New Bern game room charged after gambling raid

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An owner and his employee is in jail after Craven County deputies raided their business for illegal gambling on Tuesday.

The Game Room is on Neuse Boulevard in New Bern.

During the search, deputies say they found multiple illegal gambling machines.

Frederick Stone, Jr., who deputies say is the owner, and Sherka Best, 36, were charged with three felony counts of operating five or more video gaming machines.

The two, both from New Bern, were jailed on $120,000 secured bonds.

