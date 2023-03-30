Advertise With Us
No gains on containing Tyrrell County fire

The fire remains at 48% contained.
The fire remains at 48% contained.(NC Forest Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State foresters say they made no headway in containing that big fire burning in Tyrrell County.

The Last Resort Fire remains at 48% contained, the same as it has been since Tuesday.

The North Carolina Forest Service said it has begun water pumping operations, with sites at Phelps Lake and a fresh water canal along Seagoing Road. Foresters say because of the distance between the fire and the closest water sources, it will take days for the water to flow into the fire area.

The size of the fire also remains at 5,293 acres, while the state says cooler temperatures and rainfall have helped to minimize smoke issues in the region. They said those northwest of the fire near Roper and Plymouth can expect to smell smoke tonight into Friday morning.

The blaze started last week after a fire on private property jumped containment lines.

