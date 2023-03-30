Advertise With Us
NCDOT warns of Highway 70 construction delays ahead of beach season

US 70 Construction
US 70 Construction(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The State Department of Transportation says portions of an expansion project to one eastern Carolina highway are more than halfway complete, but drivers headed to and from the coast over the coming months will want to be aware of the ongoing construction.

U.S. 70 is under a three-part construction project to install a bypass with several exits through James City and Havelock, leading into Morehead City.

The James City portion of the project will cost more than $322 million to complete and the project will convert the conventional intersections into interchanges by taking U.S. 70 over several cross streets and providing access via ramps. The five intersections will become new highway exits for the future Interstate 42.

The highway comes with several benefits once it is fully complete, which DOT predicts will be the summer of 2028, including a closer interstate connection to the Morehead City Port, a benefit for military transportation, and making drive times faster and safer.

Though the projects are moving along, officials warn of the high possibility of traffic delays ahead of peak season for the Crystal Coast beaches.

Heather Lane with NCDOT says, “There’s gonna be some challenges along the road we’re gonna have some you know work occurring in this area so um drivers will be impacted. We’re going to try to minimize that. There’s information on the website where you can sign up for traffic alerts and updates on the project so that way you’re aware, hey they’re doing work on Williams Rd. right now so that way you can plan accordingly.”

The other two portions of the bypass project will cost just under $500 million to complete.

The James City and Havelock portions are expected to be complete by late 2024.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

