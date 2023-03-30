Lawmakers react to abortion ban bill

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three Republican lawmakers from the North Carolina House, including one from the east, filed a bill prohibiting abortion after conception.

The bill titled “The Human Life Protection Act” was filed by Keith Kidwell, who represents Beaufort County, and Representatives Ben Moss and Ed Goodwin.

If passed, the bill would prohibit abortion after conception except in cases where it is necessary to preserve the mother’s life.

In a recent poll by Meredith College 57% of North Carolinian’s said they wanted abortion rights preserved. We asked Kidwell why he’s proposing a bill that appears to go against what people want. He said, “The most recent poll I saw that came out on January 23, 2023 said that 67% of North Carolinian’s were in favor of restricting abortion down to the heart beat bill. I’m hoping we can at least get down to that point,” Kidwell said.

We also received feedback from Democrat State Sentor Kandie Smith of Pitt County who is frustrated the bill is being proposed.

“This is one of the pieces that since Kidwell has been there, that he’s filed. I think that many people understand what the public wants is not this. They don’t want to take away the rights of women. That’s just not what’s been popular,” Smith said.

The bill was filed with the House Principal Clerk’s office Wednesday and was scheduled to be read on the House floor on Thursday before being assigned to any required committees for consideration.

