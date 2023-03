KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in the east is looking for a missing teen girl.

The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public to help find Keosha O’neal.

The 16-year-old was last seen near homes on the 500 block of Darby Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call their tip line at 252-939-4020.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.