Greenville tow truck driver charged in deadly hit & run crash
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The driver of a tow truck that struck and killed a man last month on a Greenville street is now facing charges.
Greenville police on Wednesday charged Rayon Artis with felony hit and run with serious injury/death.
The crash happened on February 19th at Dickinson Avenue and South Skinner Street. Killed was 53-year-old Robert McLeod, of Pink Hill.
Police said McLeod was walking on South Skinner Street when the vehicle owned by Rayvontae Towing hit him as it was making a turn from Dickinson Avenue.
Artis didn’t stop for the crash, police said, but did return while officers were still on scene.
The 46-year-old man turned himself in at the Pitt County jail on Wednesday.
