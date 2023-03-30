Greenville tow truck driver charged in deadly hit & run crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The driver of a tow truck that struck and killed a man last month on a Greenville street is now facing charges.

Greenville police on Wednesday charged Rayon Artis with felony hit and run with serious injury/death.

The crash happened on February 19th at Dickinson Avenue and South Skinner Street. Killed was 53-year-old Robert McLeod, of Pink Hill.

Police said McLeod was walking on South Skinner Street when the vehicle owned by Rayvontae Towing hit him as it was making a turn from Dickinson Avenue.

Artis didn’t stop for the crash, police said, but did return while officers were still on scene.

The 46-year-old man turned himself in at the Pitt County jail on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.