First Alert Weather Day: Saturday storms come with strong winds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A strong front is set to push through North Carolina this coming Saturday. Air temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s will help fuel thunderstorms along the front, potentially pushing them from the strong to severe category. Wind will be the threat most are faced with as the breeze will be strong even before the storms show up. Sustained winds early Saturday morning will range between about 10 to 20 mph out of the south-southwest with gusts ranging between 20 to 30 mph. The wind speeds will increase in the afternoon as the storms roll in, reaching 20-30 mph sustained with 40-50 mph gusts.

Timing for the storm potential is focused around the early afternoon to late evening hours. The storms will be scattered along the frontal boundary, so a wide discrepancy in rainfall between those who get thunderstorms and those who don’t will certainly exist. Most should expect to see about a quarter to half an inch of rain will the possibility of an inch for those who see multiple thunderstorms pass over head. Once the front clears the coast around midnight, the threat of severe weather will drop to zero and we’ll be able to finish the weekend out on a calmer note.

Strong to severe wind gusts are expected to impact ENC as a front arrives Saturday. (WITN Weather)

The energy available for storms to turn severe will be present, however storm coverage over ENC will be scattered. (WITN Weather)

