Eastern Carolina students exposed to careers on wheels

LENIOR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An event in Eastern Carolina is helping students learn about potential new careers Thursday.

Careers on Wheels will teach fourth and seventh graders in Lenoir County about more than 50 careers. The program allows students to get up close to large trucks, tractors, and other large equipment.

The event is in its second year of connecting elementary and middle school students’ interests with potential careers.

The event takes place at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

