Convicted felon found sitting in car on Nash County interstate on-ramp

Keith McDougald
Keith McDougald(Nash County Sheriffs Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina deputies arrested a convicted felon after finding him and another person stopped on an interstate ramp.

Keith McDougald was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of schedule II, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the 34-year-old Benson native was found in the passenger seat of an SUV with hazard lights flashing sitting in the middle of the roadway on the southbound ramp to Interstate 95 off of West Mount Drive at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the SUV, driven by Fredrika Morris smelled of marijuana, according to the Nash County deputy that stopped to check on them. Morris says she was traveling from Virginia and ran out of gas.

McDougald was arrested after deputies found these items in the car sitting on the roadway.
McDougald was arrested after deputies found these items in the car sitting on the roadway.(Nash County Sheriffs Office)

After further investigation, the sheriff’s office says, not only, McDougald was in possession of 41 grams of fentanyl, two grams of methamphetamine, a pistol, and an AR-15 rifle, but also, a convicted felon and that was actually driving the car.

McDouglad was placed in the Nash County jail under a $245,000 bond.

